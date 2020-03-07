Newly-appointed Director Rita Smith will give a status report on the Lee County Emergency Management Agency to county commissioners Monday night.
Smith, who worked for previous director Kathy Carson, was appointed as director during the last commission meeting on Feb. 24. That move came after another former Lee County EMA official Chris Tate declined a job offer from the commissioners.
Smith got the job on a 4-1 vote and strong recommendation from community members and commissioners Richard LeGrand and Robert Ham; however, Johnny Lawrence – who voted with Ham and LeGrad to appoint Smith – has said that he thinks the agency should bring in an outside contractor to do an overall assessment and publicize its findings, as part of a strategic planning process.
County Engineer Justin Hardee will also brief the commissioners, but his focus will be on the recent heavy rain that’s soaked Lee County and the potential impact on county roadbeds. Thus far, neither Hardee or Smith have reported any problems with road washouts, sinkholes or bridges due to flooded streams or heavy downpours.
The commission will also discuss two vacancies for the Lee County Cemetery Preservation Commission on Monday,
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones will discuss bids for the office. One of the two bids will be for equipment and installation and the second will be for video systems for office vehicles.
County Administrator Roger Rendleman will discuss the Beulah and Beauregard Parks concession and restroom design projects.
The meeting, which is held in the county office at 215 S 9th St, Opelika, will begin at 5 p.m.
