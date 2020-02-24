Rita Smith is Lee County’s new Emergency Management Director after a 4-1 vote by county commissioners Monday night.
Smith’s candidacy for the job had been up in the air since Chris Tate passed just days after accepting the job Feb 10. She had not heard from any of the commissioners about a job offer since Tate’s change of mind, despite being the only other candidate to publicly interview for the job.
Commissioners Robert Ham and Richard LeGrand both spoke strongly in Smith’s favor before Monday’s vote, citing her performance as the de facto acting director since Kathy Carson’s resignation in November.
Smith, fighting back tears, thanked the commissioners after the vote. She said she was “honored” and “humbled” for the opportunity to do the job full-time, and added that she expects to work well with all of the commissioners.
Read more in Tuesday’s Opelika-Auburn News.
