You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
Smith Station will host a Peace Walk Thursday evening. More than 200 people attended a march for Black Lives Matter in downtown Opelika on Saturday afternoon, and over 500 showed at Toomer's Corner in Auburn for a similar gathering Sunday.
Smiths Station will host a Peace Walk Thursday to stand against racism and division.
Mayor Bubba Copeland and members of the Smiths Station City Council will join with a contingent of local African American leaders on the 5 p.m. walk, the city announced Tuesday.
“Our community came together last year after the March 3 tornadoes, and we need to come together now as a city and community to take a stand against racism and division, because the recent acts of violence that have occurred in our country are not reflective of the beliefs and values that we hold here in Smiths Station,” Copeland said.
The walk will begin at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 784 Lee Road 298, and end at the Smiths Station Government Center, 2336 Lee Road 430.
Thoughts and prayers will be offered for peace and unity in Smiths Station, Lee County and the United States.
“We want to show that we are a united front, regardless of our gender, race or sexual orientation," Copeland said.
Walkers are encouraged to wear a mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Masks will be available for those who wish to wear them during the walk, the city said.
Transportation back to Mount Olive will be available for walkers following the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.