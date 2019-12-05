Greg Leikvold believes his mission is simple: “Where do we find the people and the talent to execute our business and economic development plans?”
According to Leikvold, Southern Union State Community College’s director of workforce development, his department’s job is to figure out how to connect these dots, while improving lives and businesses.
The ASCEND program is the tool for that task.
“Its intent is to attract those people in the region that are perhaps underpaid, undervalued, probably more talented than their wages represent,” said the former Michelin executive. “But they’re not sure what their pathway is – they’re kind of stuck.”
The program is a month long, with three-hour evening classes Monday through Thursday. Classes cover everything from soft skills, workplace behavior and teamwork, as well as financial and tech basics. New sessions begin the first Monday of each month.
“At the end of the month ... (ASCEND graduates) are going to be better communicators, they’re going to know what it takes to distinguish them in the workplace, they’ll have a resume, they’ll have practiced interviews and, most importantly, they’ll believe in themselves,” Leikvold explained.
Students will be given the opportunity to interview with program partners like West Fraser, Pharmavite, Baxter and Rexnord. The program’s instructors help students fill out applications on the company’s websites, and a hiring event happens the following Friday.
Each graduate is considered a “preferred candidate” with each company. While it does not guarantee them a job, Leikvold said that it does at least get their foot in the door.
The Southern Union program also gives repeat offenders opportunities to turn their lives around.
Leikvold is a member of the Opelika’s crime commission. He and other commission members saw that many offenders made regular appearances in municipal court.
The Pathways program was created just for them.
“There’s a diverse group of about 40 people: black, white, young, old, male, female and they’re in trouble,” he said. “These are not violent offenders, but they’re on a bad path.”
Pathways gives nonviolent offenders opportunities to stay out of jail and find productive employment.
Participants meet with a representative from the program who monitors their progress in complying with court orders. The eight-month program may include developing a treatment plan with the Opelika Addiction Center, helping them develop their skills or even draw up a full career plan.
Pathways participants are automatically enrolled into the ASCEND program and is assigned a life coach to help them along the way.
“You’re wired to do something well,” Leikvold said. “All of us are.”
Opelika Municipal Judge Ben Hand admitted that the system often puts people into categories where that may not fit their situation. Pathways targets those people.
“When you couple that with the concept that instead of always pushing someone down, if you take their situation and give them the opportunity to bring them up and at the same time address an issue that they have created because of bad actions,” he said. “You might just create a better citizen.”
Those who are interested in entering the program are able to register online at https://www.suscc.edu/ascend.cms and will later receive a call from Bradley Robertson, the program’s recruiting manager to finish out the process.
