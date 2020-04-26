Todd Shackett says Southern Union State Community College is ready to get back to filling its important role in local business and education.
Shackett is president of the 98-year-old institution, which is home to students from various walks of life. He said he’s keen to see those students back on the Opelika and Valley campuses, just as soon as the COVID-19 public emergency subsides.
“We’re ready now, once we know what we’re allowed to do … my faculty and staff are selfless. I have been so impressed. You can always tell how good a team is when times are tough. And this team is doing fantastic. So they’ve all got plans as soon as we’re ready to open,” said Shackett.
That teamwork was in evidence in early March, when Southern Union, Auburn University and most other educational institutions decided to close their campuses and move students (and faculty) online.
“We transitioned from 95 percent on campus to almost everyone online in 3-4 days,” said Shackett. “That was amazing. It came together, and we put the curriculum in a way that our students could get back (to learning).
“Sometimes good things happen,” he continued. “I think that our ability to transition gives us just different alternatives for students and those of us who can’t make it on campus all the time … and this kind of forces us to be more efficient.”
The campus closure came on the heels of a pretty good year for Southern Union:
» Planning began in earnest to build a new, $23 million academic center to replace the Higginbotham Academic Center, which will be renovated into administrative space once the new building is open;
» Preparation to open a new Physical Therapy program on the Valley campus next year proceeded right along, thanks to Program Director Dr. Jeff Leatherman, Shackett said;
» Enrollment went up, after several years of decline for Southern Union and many other community colleges around the country.
Shackett added that the college also cemented its partnerships with Auburn, Troy University, Jacksonville State University and Auburn University Montgomery to get Southern Union students who want bachelor’s degrees into those state schools. They get an associate’s degree at the college, for much less than they would have paid for their first 2 years at one of the aforementioned universities.
“Auburn is No. 1 destination school for our students who go on to the four-year programs, and we’re the No. 1 feeder school for them coming from a two-year program,” Shackett pointed out. “So it’s a great relationship.”
Southern Union is also a major local hub for job training for East Alabama employers. The big priority for the college right now is figuring how to get students back into lab settings.
It’s tough to teach someone how to drive a tractor-trailer or run a five-axis machine or treat patients without that hands-on training.
“Well, that’s been a little more difficult. We are meeting to talk about how we can do that — lab training is our biggest challenge,” Shackett said. “We’ve got health sciences, our technical training and our truck driving school. You have to be there to do that, to demonstrate capability.
“I’m expecting that there will be a switch flipped in the next few weeks, and probably a gradual reopening of things, so we’re already putting in place plans for students — six students might be the right number of students at a time, use proper distancing and proper precautions so we can get them in here…
“It’s very difficult, but we’ve got plans to make that happen, like extending our hours Monday through Thursday, and that we’re looking at Friday and Saturday to Sunday classes just to get all that lab time covered.”
Learn more about Southern Union State Community College by visiting www.suscc.edu. Tours of the Valley and Opelika campus are available by calling (334) 745-6437 (Opelika) or (334) 756-4151 (Valley).
