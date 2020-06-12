Some local job aspirants who have been held back from training due to COVID- 19 are finally able to start preparing for their new careers.
Southern Union State Community College — an East Alabama hub of job training and business recruitment, getting workers ready for shop floors, hospitals and more — has started welcoming back vocation students to its labs and work spaces, even if the college is still relying on online learning for now.
“Our summer session is online, and we have another seven-to-eight-week ‘mini-mester’ coming up,” said Southern Union President Todd Shackett.
The in-person labs and clinical training are up and running again, albeit with close attention to social distancing, frequent wipedowns and use of personal protective equipment, said Shackett; however, as good as it is to have that available again, some Southern Union nursing students now training would already be working if not for the coronavirus.
“If these people had graduated six months ago, they’d be out working in ambulances as EMTs or in hospitals,” Shackett noted.
Overall, Shackett is pleased with how the college has weathered the pandemic. Enrollment was off 10 percent for summer classes, but he said that’s due in part to the temporary lack of Auburn students and recent graduates not coming to SUSCC for job training — employers will often turn to the college for help with getting AU engineering students ready for their particular businesses.
Some training contracts with local manufacturers have been put on hold, too, but Shackett said he expects that problems to slowly dissipate over the last few months, if COVID-19 infections level off as forecast.
The Southern Union campus will reopen for fall, Shackett said, but planning for that is ongoing. Those students who are housed on campus may be sleeping one to a room, rather than two, so extra demand for housing will have to be addressed. Accommodating students, staffers and faculty concerned about coronavirus exposure is another ongoing source of discussions.
“We’re assuming we’ll be back to the same as in the spring,” Shackett said, “but we’ve been very flexible. We meet every week and we have a lot of contingency plans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.