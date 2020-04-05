Jeffrey Jeter has spent his professional life around nursing homes and making sure the elderly are properly cared for.
Jeter is the special counsel at Jones Walker LLP, based in Baton Rouge, La., and before that the attorney spent more than 15 years as the chief compliance officer at Amedisys, a national home health and hospice services provider. With Jones Walker LLP and Amedisys, He has serviced care facilities and residents across the South, including Alabama.
The coronavirus is presenting the most danger to the elderly population and those with pre-existing conditions, health officials have said, and nursing homes have proven to be locations where COVID- 19 can have the most devastating impacts.
“In the state of Alabama, there are roughly 228 Medicare-certified nursing homes,” Jeter said. “They take care of somewhere in the neighborhood of 25,000 elderly residents. If you look at the typical profile of these residents, about 40 percent of the population in skilled nursing facilities is over the age of 83.
“Skilled nursing facilities are always going to be at risk because of the nature of the population they work with and certainly this coronavirus is no different in that regard.”
Q&A session
Jeter spoke to the Opelika-Auburn News and tried to answer some of the most pressuring concerns for those concerned about their loved ones in nursing homes.
How prepared are nursing homes for this crisis?
While the coronavirus is extremely serious with its ability to be rapidly transmitted and the serious effects it has on seniors, Jeter points out that nursing homes already take great precautions to protect residents from all types of sickness.
“The nature of the infection risk might be different today, and certainly is different today, than it has been in past years, but most skilled nursing facilities are familiar with infection-control measures,” he said. “If you think about it, they are ravaged year in and year out with these types of risks for things that we typically take for granted.”
Jeter emphasizes that there are laws and licensing standards to ensure that these facilities don’t cut any corners.
“While dealing with regular strains of influenza just seems like a normal part of our day-to-day practices in the winter in the South, flu is a problem in skilled nursing facilities,” he said. “All sorts of diseases and things that we normally take for granted have a major impact in skilled nursing facilities.
“As a result of that, they are required under federal law and state licensing standards to have inflection- control policies and they exist because of this very sort of reason that we see.
“When you have something like the coronavirus that is so deadly to residents in skilled nursing facilities, the best advice I can give them is to continue to scrupulously follow their infection-control policies.”
New information with this virus seems to become available every day, so keeping up-to-date with the latest guidelines from governmental organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is crucial, officials say, and that includes nursing homes.
“Just like everyone else, following the CDC guidelines is critical,” Jeter said. “If you think about what a nursing facility is and who it takes care of and the types of medical conditions that the residents in these facilities have, you can understand why the CDC is very conservative in their guidance and why adhering to these measures, such as screening people that might come in, such as profiting third parties from entering facilities which is the stage we are now.”
How can we help keep nursing homes safe?
In the United States, the most devastating example of what the coronavirus can do to the elderly population occurred in Kirkland, Wash., where at least 30 deaths have been linked to the Life Care Center of Kirkwood.
“Once the coronavirus gets into that facility, it has the potential to spread like wildfire as we’ve seen in places like Kirkland,” Jeter said.
This has resulted in these facilities limiting visitors to try and keep a controlled environment, which is frustrating for those that want to check on loved ones, but Jeter preaches patience.
“The biggest thing is that the public needs to understand that this a collective process, and that we all play a role in making sure that the most vulnerable of the vulnerable, in this case our elderly citizens in nursing facilities, are protected,” he said.
“What I mean by that is that we all have someone that we know and love in a nursing facility, and it becomes very tempting to stomp our feet and say: ‘We need to get in there, and we need to visit with our loved one, and this is essential.’ That certainly is an essential part of their care — maintaining socialization,” he said. “But right now, the risk of infection from the outside is such that we all need to understand that the most loving thing that we can do, the most compassionate thing that we can do right now, is allow the vulnerable people in these facilities to maintain a good distance for the very things that could hurt them.”
While facilities are limiting visitors, the care staff also carries the potential of bringing germs into a nursing home.
Staffers take great care to make sure that doesn’t happen, but Jeter says the rest of the community also has the responsibility to watch out for these employees.
“The residents have the protection of the four walls of the facility. Employees are coming in and out and being exposed to the public,” he said. “They are potentially bringing the coronavirus into the facility with them. Those employees need support because they are under a lot of stress right now. There is a lot of pressure on them to make sure that they are dotting every ‘I’ and crossing every ‘T.’
“This is a very hard job to do even on the best days. It is a tough gig. The people that do it are very compassionate, very skilled at what they do, but they also have their own family pressures and life pressures bearing down on them. There is a tremendous a lot of pressures on them to do the right thing and do it perfectly right now, because the failure to do so could really hurt a lot of people.”
How can I connect with my loved one if I can’t visit?
With the restrictions on visitors to keep facilities as safe as possible, Jeter emphasizes technology’s role in connecting people who can’t be in the same room.
“There are things that nursing facilities can do that can still allow socialization and allow families to stay in contact which are things they should adopt on their end, such as technology through iPads, computer access and allowing residents to have FaceTime sessions or Skype sessions with their loved one,” he said.
Jeter says the staff in nursing homes is usually willing to help residents use technology to connect, even if the residents themselves aren’t as familiar with the method of communication.
“That requires having that equipment available, having people there who can assist in making those connections and also more importantly, communicating with family and loved ones on the outside that things are not completely locked down like a prison, and that their loved ones are being taken care of and OK,” he said.
“To the extent that we can maintain open lines of communication, I think it allows people to take a deep breath, sigh of relief and say, ‘Things are probably going to be OK, and I don’t have to go in two times a day to see my grandmother or my dad and bring in additional germs.’”
Is this situation unprecedented?
While these measures may seem extreme to some or lax to others, nursing homes are able to lean on past experiences to guide their decisions.
“A lot of people will harken back to the problems we had in this country with swine flu years ago,” Jeter explains. “Perhaps we’ve developed short-term-memory loss of how bad that was. Still with swine flu, I don’t believe it ravaged our nursing homes like this is.
“This is certainly a new paradigm for all of us; but again, infections in nursing homes are nothing new, which is why we have infection-control policies and infection-control requirements to do. We have got to trust that the people that work there have been well-trained to deal with infection and trained in terms of how to best take care of people in this situation.”
Jeter has faith that the nursing homes and staffs are equipped to handle the coronavirus.
“Our country has a health care system that is second to none and the fabulous parts of it are really attributable to the people that are involved — people that are very, very smart and very, very dedicated,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of resources in this country to make sure that we have a top-notch health care system.
“That top-notch health care system is designed to meet these sorts of challenges. We will adapt and we will be able to overcome this virus. It is just going to take some time and some discipline on everyone’s part.”
The next timeWhen this crisis is over, he is certain there will be lessons to learn and grow from for the next time the country is faced with this sort of situation.
“This is going to be a learning opportunity for us because unfortunately, coronavirus is not going to be the last one of these that affects our society,” Jeter said. “There will be a lot of lessons learned, that I think we are already starting to see, about how to manage it in a large population.”
