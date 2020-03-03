The Auburn Alumni Association awarded five of its own with 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards Saturday at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.
Actor Octavia Spencer, a member of the class of ’94, and four others — William E. Barrick, ’68; Jere L. Beasley Sr., ’59; Joe Forehand Jr., ’71; and Dion Aviki, ’04 — were recognized as the 2020 Young Alumni Achievement Award recipients.
Octavia Lenora Spencer, ’94
An award-winning actress, author and producer, Spencer earned a degree in English from Auburn in 1994 and was selected as an Auburn Alumni Association Young Alumni Award recipient in 2012.
Spencer made her film debut in “A Time to Kill” in 1996, but her breakthrough came in 2011, when she starred as Minny Jackson in the film “The Help,” for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
She also won the Screen Actors Guild, or SAG, The British Academy of Film and Theatre Arts, or BAFTA, and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for her role in The Help.
In 2017, her performance as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the drama “Hidden Figures” received Best Supporting Actress nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globe and SAG. She had a critically acclaimed performance in the 2013 drama “Fruitvale Station,” for which she received the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Since 2013, Spencer has published two children’s books that tell the crime-busting stories of three multicultural friends: a white girl, a Latino boy and an African American boy.
Spencer’s performance in the 2017 fantasy drama “The Shape of Water,” earning Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress. In January 2018, it was announced Spencer would star in a dramatic thriller titled “Are You Sleeping.”
She is a life member of the Auburn Alumni Association.
William E. Barrick, ’68
Barrick is a two-time Auburn University graduate, earning a bachelor of science degree in botany in 1968 and a master’s degree in horticulture two years later. Upon graduation from Auburn, Barrick served in the Army as a first lieutenant in the Signal Corps, earning a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in Vietnam.
After completing his military service, he earned his doctoral degree in landscape horticulture from Michigan State University and began his formal career by serving as an assistant professor in ornamental horticulture at the University of Florida.
He later became the executive vice president and director of gardens at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., where he spent almost 20 years before becoming executive director of Bellingrath Gardens and Home in 1999.
Barrick received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the College of Agriculture at Auburn University in 2014, was inducted into the Alabama Tourism Hall of Fame in 2018 and, in 2019, was presented the Service Award from the American Public Garden Association.
Barrick and his wife, Jessica, live in Mobile. He is a life member of the Auburn Alumni Association.
Jere Locke Beasley Sr., ’59
Beasley earned a business degree from Auburn in 1959 before attending and graduating from law school at the University of Alabama.
He is the founding member of Beasley Allen Law Firm and has practiced law as an advocate for victims of wrongdoing since 1962. During his career, he has tried hundreds of cases, including winning landmark cases resulting in positive societal impact.
Beasley is an active member of the Trial Lawyer for Public Justice, is regularly included in The Best Lawyers in America and was selected as a 2016 recipient of the American Association for Justice Tonahill Award.
Beasley is involved in the Montgomery community and serves on the board of directors for the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. He has been involved with the March of Dimes since the early 1980s and was named its 2006 Citizen of the Year. He was the Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club’s Commitment to Service Award recipient in 2010.
Beasley and his wife, the former Sara Baker, ’61, live in Montgomery. They have three children, all Auburn graduates, six granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
He is a life member of the Auburn Alumni Association.
Joe Wallace Forehand Jr., ’71
Forehand graduated from Auburn in 1971 with a degree in industrial engineering and later received a master’s degree from Purdue University. He served as chairman and CEO of Accenture from November 1999 through August 2004. He was chairman of the board for the company from 2001 until his retirement in August 2006.
Forehand is a past member of the Auburn University Foundation board and co-chaired the Because This is Auburn — A Campaign for Auburn University capital campaign that raised more than $1 billion for the university.
He is chairman of the Auburn University Industrial and Systems Engineering Advisory Council.
Forehand was inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame in 2019, the Auburn University Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame in 2018, the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity Hall of Fame in 2004, and the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2001. He was named Auburn University Industrial Engineering Outstanding Alumnus in 1995.
He and his wife, Gayle, ’70, live in Dallas, Texas. They have two sons and are life members of the Auburn Alumni Association.
Dion Marlene Aviki, ’04Affter her 2004 graduation with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, Aviki moved to Houston, Texas, where she held roles in sales, marketing and business development within the HVAC industry.
In 2017, Aviki earned her MBA from Duke University and joined Thermo Fisher Scientific’s General Management Leadership Development Program, where she gained strategy and marketing experience across the life science, biotech and pharmaceutical industries, living in Oregon, California and Texas.
She is a former president of the Greater Houston Auburn club, was a founding member of the Auburn Engineering Young Alumni Council and served four years on the board of directors for the Auburn Alumni Association. She serves on the Chemical Engineering Advisory Council and is a member of 100 Women Strong in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, Engineering Eagles and the Auburn Alumni Association Circle of Excellence Society.
Dion and her partner, Brooke Levin, live in Dallas, Texas. She is a life member of the Auburn Alumni Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.