Before the idea of the city of Opelika having its own sports complex and aquatics center was suggested, the community as a whole was surveyed and asked what it thought the city needed.
One of the top suggestions was a recreational facility, according to Sam Bailey, the director of Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department. Eventually, on Aug. 31, 2009, Opelika residents were welcomed through the doors of their community’s very own Sportsplex and Aquatics Center.
In addition to an indoor pool, gym and weight room, the facility also features an outdoor splash park, two indoor racquetball courts, cardiovascular area, game room, adult activity center, pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor walking tracks.
Today, to celebrate 10 years of service, the Sportsplex will be hosting an anniversary event from 9 a.m. until noon.
Membership
“We were told originally by the architects that based on our community’s size and based on the size of the facility we were getting, that we could expect to have between 2,000 and 2,500 members,” Bailey said. “Almost immediately, we were up over 3,000.”
Currently, its membership count is nearing 6,000, having risen steadily since its initial opening. The facility’s memberships are all paid, with options for seniors, families and individual residents. Nonmembers are still able to visit and use the facility’s services by purchasing a daily guest pass. Upon paying the membership fee, visitors have access to everything that the facility has to offer without having to pay extra fees for different services or fitness classes offered.
Attracts nonresidents
The Sportsplex’s impressive facilities also have attracted the attention of nonresidents, having hosted a statewide swim meet this past summer.
Bailey notes that a place the size of Opelika would not normally have a facility this size, but credits the city’s officials for their progressive thinking and seeing how important its addition would be for people in the community.
“We’re trying to not only make it a fun event for our members to thank them for their loyalty and commitment to our facility,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, “but we also want to bring in guests from out in the community who may have been members before or maybe have never been here at all.”
Events, promotion
Today’s event will include bounce houses available for children near the playground and splash park outside. Adults will be able to participate in group fitness flash classes — shortened, 30-minute trials of regular group fitness classes the facility offers.
Various fitness competitions will be in full swing, along with a scavenger hunt featuring prizes like gift certificates, personal training vouchers and even a free membership.
The Sportsplex also will be running a special promotion during the event: Everyone who signs up for a membership during the anniversary celebration will get the first two months of their membership free.
“We’ve never done anything like that before, and so we’re really excited just to offer something for those people that are signing up as a little incentive to help them take that next step and actually get in the door,” Chesser said.
