The Auburn City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Auburn City Board of Education.
The board consists of five members who oversee Auburn’s public schools. Members serve five-year terms and must:
- Be an Auburn resident.
- Not be a City Council member.
- Be a person of good moral character.
- Hold a high school diploma or its equivalent.
- Not be employed by the Board of Education.
- Not serve on the governing board of a private elementary or secondary educational institution.
- Not be a registered sex offender.
- The board meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Auburn Junior High School multimedia room.
Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Education should apply at auburnalabama.org/boards. Applications will be accepted March 23 at 5 p.m., and the City Council will announce the appointment at its April 21 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.