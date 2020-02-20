Auburn City Schools Logo

The Auburn City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Auburn City Board of Education.

The board consists of five members who oversee Auburn’s public schools. Members serve five-year terms and must:

  • Be an Auburn resident.
  • Not be a City Council member.
  • Be a person of good moral character.
  • Hold a high school diploma or its equivalent.
  • Not be employed by the Board of Education.
  • Not serve on the governing board of a private elementary or secondary educational institution.
  • Not be a registered sex offender.
  • The board meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Auburn Junior High School multimedia room.

Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Education should apply at auburnalabama.org/boards. Applications will be accepted March 23 at 5 p.m., and the City Council will announce the appointment at its April 21 meeting.

