Downtown Auburn parking

Parking is free in downtown Auburn from Monday, March 9, until Friday, March 13, for Auburn University's spring break. 

Parking in downtown Auburn is free from Monday until Friday during Auburn University's spring break, the city announced.

Downtown Auburn parking can be found along the streets throughout downtown, the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and in the Gay Street parking lot.

