Aniah Haley Blanchard has been missing for a week now, and state and local law enforcement have banded together to find her.
Blanchard, 19, was reported missing Oct. 24 to Auburn police. The Southern Union Community College student last communicated with a friend just before midnight Oct. 23, Auburn police say.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office got a $5,000 reward for information regarding the disappearance of Blanchard approved by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, which was announced Wednesday.
“By law, only the district attorney can request reward money from the governor’s office,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “Based on some information and contact with the Auburn Police Division (and) based on their investigation, we decided now was the right time to do that.”
“I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23, to please call HP or 9-1-1,” Ivey announced on Twitter. “We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”
Update on investigation
A task force has been formed to find Blanchard.
“We met in Montgomery this morning (Wednesday) with Montgomery Police Department and we had a meeting with representatives of 11 different law enforcement agencies,” Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said. “We’ve got about 60 members of those agencies assisting in this investigation now.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are assisting the Auburn Police Division in the investigation.
Police are investigating the Homewood native’s disappearance as if foul play could be involved, Hughes said.
“I think the only right way to do it is to approach as if foul play’s involved as if there’s someone or more than one person involved in this,” Hughes said Wednesday. “That’s just a practical way to approach it, to make sure it’s getting the attention it gets and to make sure it’s getting the resources that it gets.
“We do not believe that Aniah would or did essentially go missing on her volition.”
Hughes added that it’s a criminal investigation, but Auburn police decline to confirm or deny any evidence of a crime. They do, however, acknowledge that Blanchard’s disappearance is out of character for her.
“It’s certainly uncharacteristic for her,” Dorsey said. “It’s of great concern and certainly foul play is being considered.”
Public safety
Although Hughes doesn’t feel there is an added threat to the community, he does caution people to continue taking normal precautions and to just be aware.
“There’s no, any, reason to believe there’s a high risk than any normal day in the city of Auburn or in Lee County,” Hughes said.
Dorsey advised communicating with friends and loved ones about their plans and location.
“We encourage anyone to do things to safeguard themselves, to make sure they’re meeting people, to make sure that people, friends or family members know who they’re meeting, where they’re going, time when they are going to be there,” he said.
Community support
Community members are offering help in the case, which Hughes lauded. “None of the response we’re seeing from the community and other folks wanting to help is a surprise,” he said. “It’s just another reinforcement, just an amazing place that we live.”
For those wanting to help in any way that they can, Dorsey says the best thing to do is to remember anything about Blanchard or that night.
“The main thing is to think back on Wednesday, Thursday, if you remember anything, give us a call,” he said. “The smallest detail. Information we put out about the car, anything with Aniah that you may remember, seeing her or seeing the vehicle, call us.”
Background
Blanchard was seen driving a black 2017 Honda CR-V with the Alabama tag ‘49BS3556’ about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24 in the area of South College Street and Interstate 85 in Auburn, according to police Chief Paul Register. Video from a convenience store on South College Street showed Blanchard making a purchase the day before.
The vehicle was found damaged at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 25 at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery.
Auburn police describe Blanchard as a light- complexioned black woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts call the Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.