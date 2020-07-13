State Sen. Randy Price, a longtime leader in east Alabama’s Republican Party circles, and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, both have contracted COVID-19.
Randy remains in the Intensive Care Unit at East Alabama Medical Center, but in recovery mode, his wife said. Oline had milder symptoms and was cleared to return to work on Monday.
They join a growing list of local public figures who have contracted the coronavirus, including Opelika Police Chief John McEachern, who recovered and returned to duty last week; war hero and Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins of Opelika, who died from COVID-19 complications April 17; and former Auburn football head coach Pat Dye, who died of health issues complicated by the disease.
Senator Price, though still in the hospital’s ICU, was never on a ventilator and seems to be recovering, Oline said Monday.
“He’s responding well to the medication, and we’re just praying he won’t be in the hospital very long,” she said. “We thank everybody for their prayers, and thank everyone for just reaching out. And in my opinion, you don’t always realize just what prayer can do.
“It’s heartwarming, and it’s heartwarming where we live,” she said. “Prayers are most important thing, and we’re feeling them.”
She continued, however, with a strong plea to others to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which she called brutal. Even with the milder symptoms, she said she missed three weeks of work.
“I hate to be told what to do, but wear your mask!” she said. “If you don’t love yourself, then love your children, love your grandchildren, love your neighbors. And have your mask on, because you might save their lives!”
Several members of the Price family caught COVID-19 after one of them was exposed to it, despite all of them taking recommended precautions, she said.
“Wash your hands. Carry around some hand sanitizer. Social distance. But please, wear a mask! That’s been proven to help,” Oline said. “I’m a big believer that if you can help somebody, do it. And this is a pretty easy way to help somebody.”
She also shared high praise for the staff at EAMC and its treatment of her family, and of other patients in the nearly full-to-capacity hospital.
Her warnings echo a slew of others who have sounded alarm in recent days, including EAMC’s Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, the hospital’s top infectious disease specialist.
“We have tripled the number of COVID-19 patients in the past nine days,” Maldonado said Saturday. “We are likely to get COVID-19 cases this week stemming from the Fourth of July holiday.
“We could be in a much worse situation in the next couple of weeks than we were in April if we do not act immediately.
“We are at a breaking point and need your help,” he pleaded with the community in a Sunday column he wrote for the Opelika-Auburn News.
He criticized beliefs claiming that mask-wearing is simply a political ploy, calling face-covering an essential line of defense against the coronavirus, both in self-protection and to protect others from those who may not be aware yet that they carry COVID-19.
