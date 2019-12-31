The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is encouraging people to use designated drivers or other means of getting home to make sure that 2020 doesn’t start with a car crash, DUI or hospital visit.
State troopers began extra patrols Dec. 20 and will continue through the Alabama and Auburn bowl games New Year’s Day, according to an ALEA press release.
“During this time, ALEA has assigned all available troopers to patrol Alabama roadways and bolster enforcement efforts to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities,” the release said. “The agency also is participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, designed to curb alcohol- and/or drug-impaired driving.”
The extra funding for stepped up patrols is provided by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the Alabama Department of Transportation, the release said.
“Our goal is simply to save lives,” said Hal Taylor, ALEA’s secretary.
