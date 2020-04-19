Weather Alert

...OBSERVED FLOODING CHANGED TO MINOR SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT RUNOFF INTO STREAMS AND RIVERS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN SOME AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS...AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. THE LATEST STAGE DATA WAS FURNISHED IN COOPERATION WITH THE UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 10 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.1 FEET...AND RISING. * MINOR FLOODING WILL CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 33.5 FEET BY MONDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 35 FEET...MINOR FLOODING EXPANDS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE COVERED WITH WATER UP TO 8 FEET DEEP. A MAINTENANCE ROOM UNDER THE TRADE CENTER WILL BE FLOODED 3 FEET DEEP. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 7 FEET DEEP AND THE ACCESS ROAD TO THE COMPLEX WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BE UNDER 5 FEET OF WATER. PORTIONS OF THE OXBOW CREEK GOLF COURSE IN SOUTH COLUMBUS WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&