Storybook Farm planning online fundraiser

Storybook Farm is feeling the COVID-19 pinch.
Sara Medley, the farm’s chief operations officer, said the farm is experiencing the unexpected loss of “event dependent revenue,” i.e., lack of fundraising opportunities.
The farm uses animal therapy to help children of all ages and backgrounds with emotional and other issues. Social distancing and quarantines have made it difficult to keep the farm’s animals fed and watered.
“Unlike many other organizations,” she explained, “Storybook cannot just close our doors, as the animals need daily care and the farm itself requires regular maintenance.”
Storybook Farm’s annual Kentucky Derby Day fundraiser is its largest fundraising event each year. The spring event had to be rescheduled for Sept. 5.
Triple Crown Doodles, who breed miniature Goldendoodle dogs, had already committed to donating a puppy for the Kentucky Derby Day auction. Medley and Storybook founder Dena Little are doing a 72-hour online auction on the farm’s website beginning Wednesday through Saturday to give the pup a new home in a timely manner and raise money for the farm.
Also, Pet Vet Animal Center of Auburn will donate a year’s worth of puppy care, along with a doggy spa package.
Volunteers continue to help out during the coronavirus pandemic, but with safety restrictions in place.
Medley and Little have taken extra care to limit the number of volunteers, as well as having their Auburn University interns work on tasks remotely.
“Our participant base will no doubt increase due to COVID-19’s effect on families,” Medley said.
“We are anticipating these needs and will be prepared to serve without delay once we resume [regular] programming.”
Construction also continues on the Papa Bear Horse Center, which replaces the main barn the farm outgrew; and the farm has implemented virtual program options at hopeonhorseback.org to help kids via remote.
“We have gardening videos, storytime, recipes and games. The newest addition to the website is a sign-up to have a video chat with any of the animals at Storybook Farm,” Medley said.
“If you’ve ever wanted to talk with our horses, ponies, donkeys or canines one-on-one, here is your chance.”
