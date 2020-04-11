Easter Sunday will be stormy, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasts call for possible strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from a storm system that is expected to impact the entire state of Alabama and much of the South.
The rain will start overnight Saturday into Sunday in the Lee County area. Conditions are expected to worsen shortly after dawn, and severe weather is expected by early afternoon.
Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph (113 km) and tennis ball-sized hail are possible in isolated spots through Sunday night.
The Lee County Emergency Management Agency will open public shelters if a tornado watch is issued at the following locations:
• Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Road 166 Opelika (Beauregard);
• Greater Peace Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Ave. Opelika;
• Southern Union State Community College Opelika campus – basement of Business Technology Center;
• Smiths Station Ruritan Club, 2000 County Road 430 Smiths Station;
• Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 South Gay St., Auburn;
• Auburn University – Greene Hall, 1130 Wire Rd., and Ralph Brown Draughon Library 231 Mell St.
Lee County EMA has a smartphone app that alerts users of severe weather. Go to https://leecoema.com/app/ to learn more about that.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
