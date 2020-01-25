Auburn University students shed their outer layers and huddled under an awning to avoid the rain, all while preparing to jump into an outdoor pool in Thursday’s chilly temperatures.
Auburn University’s campus recreation center resumed its annual Polar Plunge not just for fun or daring, but to increase awareness of the pool, said Corie Baldwin, the aquatics coordinator.
“Our hot tub’s open year-round,” Baldwin said. “So we want people to remember they can still come out here, even though it’s cold.”
Although it was already cold outside, the rec center staff lowered the temperature of the pool to enhance the experience. The students laughed and encouraged each other to jump when Aubie made his way out to the pool in a penguin suit.
Some students succumbed to the peer pressure. Two male students showed up and addressed Aubie: ‘He has to do it , right?’ one said, referencing his friend. Aubie nodded, indicating support.
The first students to arrive came to also support Auburn University’s Dance Marathon event, held in February.
“We have a two-day fundraiser, where we’re trying to raise $90,000 and I set a goal for $300, but I haven’t met it yet,” said Emily Bonnett, a freshman at Auburn. “So I was like, ‘Hey, what’s something fun that I could do to make people have an incentive to donate to me? So I was like, ‘Hey, if I raise $25 then I’ll do a polar plunge.’”
Bonnett showed up with the plan to videotape a friend, but received the money right before the plunge.
Emily Pair set a goal of $400, raised the money the day of the recreation event and decided to jump too.
“What’s the risk of jumping in a cold pool and then getting out right away?” said Carolyn Marshall, a freshman. “Why not do it and check it off your bucket list if you want to?”
Some students were excited, others nervous.
“I, for one, am incredibly nervous,” said Emily Dunaway, a freshman at Auburn. “But I am only here because (my friends) basically said that I wouldn’t do it. So I gotta do it.”
Jeb Buchner, a freshman at Auburn, came to the plunge, but it wasn’t his first. His last Polar Plunge was in Alaska.
“It’s over pretty quickly,” he said. “I mean, you just hop in and then you pretty much go numb almost immediately. I mean the colder the better, really, because then it looks more impressive.”
The mascot climbed up on the diving board as the participants each took a spot around the circular pool.
Rain drizzled down as the group all raised their hands to chant the “Bodda Getta” cheer before jumping in.
As soon as the splashes subsided, students scrambled to get out of the icy water and raced for the steamy hot tub.
“We hope the event will eventually grow every year and it’s something bigger and students look forward to it,” Baldwin said.
