Even if a student fails his or her courses and is placed on academic suspension, there remains hope at Auburn University for a comeback.
The office of Academic Support has created a 10-week program called Study Smart for academic suspension students to help them find success.
“The course guides students through an exploration of their responsibilities, motivation, self-awareness, and tools to maintain success,” according to the Auburn University Academic Support website.
“By using activities, discussions, group work, writing exercises, and a variety of projects linking students to Auburn University resources, Study Smart seeks to reconnect students to the collegiate climate more prepared and skilled to meet their personal goals,” it said.
This semester, the program was held on Wednesdays in the Auburn library before the coronavirus hit and most students were sent home.
“In our class sessions, I strive to create an inclusive, approachable atmosphere where students can reflect on their past academic choices and make strategic goals for the future,” said Allison Stadler, coordinator for Outreach & Special Programs. “My hope with this program is to connect students to the skills and resources that help them take ownership of their college experience.
“Past participants in Study Smart have reported outcomes such as improved self-confidence, a better understanding of Auburn’s support resources, and a toolbox of skills through which they can better approach their classes.”
Oftentimes, when a student is placed on academic suspension, it’s hard to know what steps to take next, Stadler said.
“(Study Smart) helped me realize what was holding me back when it came to studying, and it opened my eyes to different types of studying and which one worked for me particularly,” said Lexis Goodwin, a student in the program.
Goodwin is now a rising senior at Auburn studying animal science and allied industries.
Before a student is placed on academic suspension, they will be issued an academic warning if their cumulative GPA falls below 2.00.
Academic suspension applies if a student falls below a 2.2 for the term and if their overall cumulative GPA is below that required for their year.
For instance, freshman cumulative GPA cannot be below 1.50, sophomores below 1.80, juniors below 1.90 and seniors below 1.97.
Academic suspension is not the end of the line for students. They will not return for the fall semester but can return for the spring of the next year.
“My favorite thing to hear from students is that through this space, they realize that it is OK to ask for help,” Stadler said. “Many students come into college with the mindset that they need to prove their worth by being completely independent, which often means that offers for help are ignored.
“We take a lot of time to normalize help-seeking behaviors in college and identify the various campus resources that can support them in future semesters.”
Goodwin said that before the program she didn’t know how to manage her time or study efficiently, both of which she can now do.
“I have changed so much about myself since study smart,” she said. “I started having better time management, increased my self- confidence, and dramatically increased my GPA.”
There were several things that Goodwin feels may have led to her academic suspension.
She was originally a pre-vet major and was taking between 17-19 course hours each semester, which was overwhelming her.
“I wasn’t taking my classes as serious as I should’ve, I was treating it like high school and not taking my academics into my own hands,” she said.
The program allowed her to recover from the set back, however and move forward with her academics, Goodwin said.
Students can ask their advisors how to move forward with Study Smart, Stadler said, and information is available online.
