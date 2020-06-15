Auburn University is showing signs of returning to normal in the fall, meaning students can leave behind the online lectures and attend classes again.
Emily Huckabee just finished her junior year at Auburn after transferring from Coastal Alabama Community College her sophomore year.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Auburn, since I was little,” Huckabee said. “It’s really the only place I ever looked it … It feels so much like home and everyone’s so nice.”
Unfortunately, the friendly atmosphere on the Plains now includes social distancing and face masks.
Huckabee said that things were going very well for her before the pandemic. She said she was happy and doing well with her major and classes.
“Then everything got kind of turned on its head, and now I’m home,” she said.
JoElisa Bridges, a recent graduate of Auburn University, has had to face a lot of challenges since the pandemic begin. Right as the coronavirus really started to affect the South, and specifically Alabama, her grandfather passed away from brain cancer.
Immediately after this, Auburn University declared students should not return to campus after spring break.
Bridges was a senior with only a couple months left to enjoy on The Plains, but this was stripped from her.
“The commencement has been pushed back,” she said. “And I’ve been looking toward this day since I’ve declared my major and since it was announced that Harold Franklin would also be awarded his master’s degree.”
Although students could no longer meet up with friends on campus or enjoy Samford Lawn, they still had classwork to complete.
Classes over the spring semester were conducted in one of two ways remotely: synchronous or asynchronous.
Synchronous classes involve a professor filming their lecture and then uploading it so the student can watch it when they have time. Asynchronous classes are held with all the students on Zoom at one time as the professor speaks.
“My teachers have been really, really good about moving their stuff online and being very open and helpful and listening to different situations but I kind of miss the in-class person experience,” Huckabee said.
Bridges said that Zoom classes are easier in some ways, because there isn’t much to do to get ready for class, but in other ways remote learning is much more difficult.
“The most difficult part of having to do everything remotely is that I have to readjust my home from a comfortable zone to a work place of sorts,” she said. “Before quarantine, I always put in extra effort to study on campus as long as I was where I could walk home at 9 p.m.
“Home has always been a safe zone to relax and wind down after a long day of work. So I had to readjust my mind to realize that I really have to start doing school work more at home.”
One of the other difficulties many students faced was the precautions professors took for tests and exams. Many professors used HonorLock which involves the student turning on their camera so they can be watched while they take the test.
“I have test anxiety and the idea of somebody watching me through my camera and me not being able to see who it is, it just really stresses me out,” Huckabee said. “So I really have been struggling with my online proctored exams.”
Despite all of the difficulties associated with the pandemic, Huckabee found that online classes gave her time to pursue other interests as well.
“I’m also enjoying being home,” Huckabee said. “It’s been a nice reset. I’m spending time with my family, we’re all together, so much more. I’m getting back in touch with my creative side.”
Students can plan to return to Auburn University in the fall, but things may be different. There could be regular COVID testing, face masks and social distancing.
“I feel like in general, it’s just been kind of stressful not knowing what’s going to happen within the next few months, or even in the next few years,” Huckabee said. “Because from the looks of it, this pandemic is going to last a lot longer than anyone would really like it to.
“And even after it’s over, there’s no telling how things will be and how long it will take to get back to normal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.