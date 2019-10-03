Restaurant drive-thrus were built for customer convenience; however, the speed of drive-thru lines are decreasing each year, a recent study shows.
In a recent study by QSR, a fast-food industry publication, customers are waiting an estimated 20 seconds longer in drive-thru lines in 2019 than they were in 2018.
QSR visited 10 fast-food restaurants during the study to estimate the time it takes for a customer to get from speaker to pick-up window.
Of the 10 restaurants visited by QSR, Chick-fil-A has the longest average speed of service at 322.98 seconds, which is a little more than 5 minutes, according to the study.
Despite the lengthy wait time, numerous Chick-fil-A locations are using modern technology to help make the drive-thru process quicker and smoother.
“We are embracing technology to both provide a better experience for guests and to help task tasks off restaurant team members so they can devote more time to hospitality for our customers,” Khalilah Cooper, director of service and hospitality for Chick-fil-A, told QSR.
Dunkin’ had the fastest speed of service with an average speed of service of 216.75 seconds, which is about 3 minutes, according to QSR.
The 10 restaurants’ speed of service, from fastest to slowest, as calculated by QSR is as follows:
- Dunkin’: 216.75 seconds (about 3 minutes and 37 seconds)
- Wendy’s: 230.38 seconds (about 3 minutes and 50 seconds)
- Burger King: 235.48 seconds (about 3 minutes and 56 seconds)
- Taco Bell: 240.38 seconds (about 4 minutes)
- Carl’s Jr.: 240.51 seconds (about 4 minutes)
- KFC: 243.73 seconds (about 4 minutes and 4 seconds)
- Arby’s: 263.46 seconds (about 4 minutes and 23 seconds)
- Hardee’s: 266.34 seconds (about 4 minutes and 26 seconds)
- McDonald’s: 284.05 seconds (about 4 minutes and 44 seconds)
- Chick-fil-A: 322.98 seconds (about 5 minutes and 23 seconds)
The study
The study done by QSR included 10 chains and data from 1,503 visits. Visits to the restaurant s were conducted throughout the country and at different times of day, according to QSR.
No restaurant location was visited more than once, QSR added.
