Birmingham native Col. Mark McGuire served his country as a member of the United States Army for more than 33 years.
McGuire served in various positions over the years, with responsibilities increasing during his time in the army. His service culminated as him becoming Commander of the Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group. He was deployed five times to places such as Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Afghanistan and Iraq.
“His warrior focus during five deployments directly impacted medical support to soldiers and civilians in the CENTCOM area,” McGuire’s nominator wrote.
“His leadership was critical to the successful surge in Iraq in 2007 as he managed the interpreter’s and Iraqi native medical subject matter experts.”
While deployed, McGuire earned the Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars. When he retired McGuire was awarded the Army’s second-highest award upon retirement, the Distinguished Service Medal.
He now lives in Auburn.
