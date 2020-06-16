Summer farmers markets are in full swing throughout Lee County again.
Opelika, Auburn and Auburn University opened their respective summer farmers markets in the last several weeks, welcoming local farmers and customers while still focusing on social distancing restrictions brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The main thing that we are is just about the social distancing,” Susan Forbes, O Grows market manager, said. “That’s the main thing is just promoting the social distancing.”
O Grows is spacing out its vendors and is encouraging its customers to stay six feet apart, something Auburn University is also doing at its weekly market.
“We’ve got all the vendors spaced out the 6 feet,” Mark Foshee, the Market at Ag Heritage Park, said. Auburn University “did a phenomenal job with getting a solid plan and setting parameters for the safety for all the customers and vendors and stuff.”
The changesThe vendors and customers have also noticed these changes. Customers are wearing more masks and are being respectful of others.
“A lot more people I can tell who are being socially conscious of the social distancing,” Maddie Lowman, a customer at the Market at Ag Heritage Park, said. “They’re staying six feet apart even though it’s not marked off and I think people here are being super respectful of what’s going on and each other while we’re out here.”
Baker Mary Finley has noticed people are doing their shopping and then promptly leaving, which is unusual.
“People are actually staying six feet away and getting stuff and people put it in the bags and hand it to them and they walk off,” she said at the O Grows market. “They don’t try to mingle. Some of them do mingle, but a lot of them don’t.”
The changes in the spacing of market vendors and the extra precautions that are being taken by customers are also helping local vendors feel safe while serving the community.
“Sure (I feel safe),” Tif Smith, owner of Tif’s Piggy Pickles and More, said at the Market at Ag Heritage Park. “Everybody’s doing their distance thing and wearing their mask and using hand sanitizer and all that kind of good stuff.”
SalesDespite the changes and fear over the spread of COVID-19, farmers and local vendors aren’t seeing a decline in market sales.
“The vendors have been very happy each week,” Forbes said. “The vendors are doing very well.”
Salem farmer Harrison Bryce had his best week at the O Grows market this year.
“We had a good week last week,” he said. “It was the best week I’ve had since we started coming here.”
Foshee, on the other hand, was worried that this year’s market wouldn’t be as big as last year’s due to the first market’s turnout. However, he feels the second market showed a positive sign.
“We didn’t see quite the numbers but even in the second week we’ve almost doubled the amount of customers that have come out,” he said. “We’re confident it was more just the getting the word out that we’re actually back open.”
He said he is hopeful that the number of customers and vendors will continue to grow each week.
The marketsThe O Grows Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at 1103 Glenn St. The market will run until Aug. 24.
The Market at Ag Heritage Park is held every Thursday from 4—6:30 p.m. at 580 B S. Donahue Drive. The market will run through Aug. 6.
The Auburn City Market is held every Saturday from 8—11 a.m. at Town Creek Park in Auburn. There will be no market on July 4. The market will run through Aug. 29.
