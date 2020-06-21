A single-vehicle crash at 6:25 a.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Roanoke man.
The crash occurred on U.S. 431 at the 175 mile-marker, approximately 8 miles south of Roanoke in Chambers County.
Timothy Andrew Holliday, 37, was killed when the 2008 Nissan Altima he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Holliday was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Troopers reported.
No other details were made available Sunday, as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
