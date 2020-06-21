police lights

police lights

 O-A file art

A single-vehicle crash at 6:25 a.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Roanoke man.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431 at the 175 mile-marker, approximately 8 miles south of Roanoke in Chambers County.

Timothy Andrew Holliday, 37, was killed when the 2008 Nissan Altima he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Holliday was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Troopers reported.

No other details were made available Sunday, as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Tags

Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He previously served as the news editor in New York for the nation's second largest newspaper company, and as the senior editor at several other news entities around the nation. He is an Auburn alum.

Recommended for you

Load comments