Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES YELLOWJACKET CREEK NEAR HOGANSVILLE AFFECTING TROUP COUNTY ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 945 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.6 FEET, AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING, AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL BEGIN TO FALL, DROPPING BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 28 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. PORTIONS OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BE FLOODED. &&