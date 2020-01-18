Swim lessons are kicking into gear for the spring at the Opelika Sportsplex, where children can learn how to safely handle themselves in a body of water.
“Most of the world’s water,” said Brady Meadows, a Sportsplex swim instructor. “So you (have) learn how to swim; otherwise you’re going to drown.”
Children who don’t learn to swim may miss out on things in life like a trip to the lake, a dip in the ocean or just playing in the pool with friends, said Tyler McGill, head swim coach for the city of Opelika.
McGill is a former Olympian from the U.S. swimming team who is bringing up a new generation to love his sport.
“(My job is) establishing a curriculum, working with our instructors to make sure they understand the needs and the focuses of each level that we have and how to properly take kids through those steps and teach them appropriately along the way how to gain skill in the water and gain comfort,” he said.
McGill bases the curriculum not only on what he knows but through using the knowledge of others. He has looked at different swim programs around the country, what’s worked and what hasn’t, he said.
“As they get better, (we are) trying to teach some of the proper swimming techniques that we do on our swim team as well,” McGill said.
Swimming techniques are used to create faster, more streamlined strokes, so the swimmer is faster in the pool.
Swim lessons at the Sportsplex begin with familiarizing children with the water, McGill said.
Often this can be difficult, Meadows said, and he has a variety of techniques he uses to curb any fear of getting in the pool.
First, he gets in the water himself to show the students there is nothing to be afraid of.
“I’ll say ‘Look, you can punch it, you can kick it,’” Meadows said. “I said, ‘Are you scared of the water still?’ And they’ll be like, ‘Yeah’, and I’ll be like, ‘Well, hop in, we’ll beat it up.’”
When parents are nervous, Meadows said he also has to try to make them feel comfortable, along with their children.
“Show (parents) that you really are teaching (their children) in a safe environment, so that way they’re not nervous,” he said.
After children become familiar with the water, they work on basic skills like learning to float and go under the surface, McGill said.
“Then Level 2 for us is going from an assisted movement to now trying to do those things independently,” he said. “And as you get to do those things independently, you’re learning more skills about how to breathe and roll over on your back and start to kick without a kickboard and without the help of an instructor.”
Level 3 is based on durability in the water and safety, McGill said.
“By the end of Level 3 and 4, you’re swimming freestyle, you’re swimming backstroke and you’re working towards swimming the entire length of the pool,” he said.
Graduated students can swim the full pool length, tread water and know skills to keep themselves from drowning, McGill said.
“Drowning is one of the (main) causes of child death in this country,” he said. “ … Kids need to learn to swim, obviously from that threat, but there’s so much enjoyment that happens in life around bodies of water, especially if you think about the South, of going to the lake or being in a creek or by a river or going to a neighborhood pool.”
McGill said that teaching children to swim is exciting because of the little victories.
“Learning while you’re young and being comfortable at a younger age and knowing how to understand the water and have great survival instincts and techniques and a healthy fear of the water is really important for younger kids,” he said.
