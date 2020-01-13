The Lee County Commission is expected to sign a resolution Monday enacting the “Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.”
The tax break is a state holiday that would take effect in Lee County from Feb. 21-23.
Since 2012, Alabama takes part in this holiday, which allows certain survival and preparation items to be purchased tax free.
The sales tax holiday was approved at the Dec. 10 commission meeting.
The commission also will vote on the design for a bridge over Saugahatchee Creek at Lee Road 217. The design would be completed by Neel-Shaffer Inc.
“The agreement provides the necessary professional services required to design the structure so that we can incorporate the bridge plans with our roadways plans that will be designed in-house,” said Justin Hardee, Lee County engineer, in a memorandum to the commission.
Additionally, the commission will discuss adopting a new percentage range pay plan for the county.
“In order to adopt a new pay, there are about half a dozen policies that will need to be adjusted,” said Roger Rendleman, county administrator, in a memorandum to the commission. “These policies reference ‘steps’ in the current pay plan.
“With the proposed pay plan, we are not using predefined steps and moving to a percentage range type system. This will give the commission more flexibility in determining cost of living increases and merit increases each year.
The commission will not vote on the pay plan until the Jan. 27 commission meeting.
