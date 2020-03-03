Taylor Thornton

Taylor Thornton takes a selfie.

 Thornton family

Taylor Thornton’s smile and spirit could light up a whole room.

Known as “Sweet Taylor,” she was killed during the March 3, 2019, tornado at the age of 10. Taylor was staying over with her best friend, Kayla Grimes, when the storm hit Grimes’ father’s home along Lee Road 38. Thornton, Marshall Lynn Grimes and Sheila Creech were killed.

Born Oct. 28, 2008, in Opelika, Thornton was in fourth grade at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. She loved her school, teachers and classmates.

Taylor enjoyed going to church, camping and hanging out with family and friends around a fire. She loved to ride horses, rollerblade, ice skate and hang out with Kayla.

