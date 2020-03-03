Taylor Thornton’s smile and spirit could light up a whole room.
Known as “Sweet Taylor,” she was killed during the March 3, 2019, tornado at the age of 10. Taylor was staying over with her best friend, Kayla Grimes, when the storm hit Grimes’ father’s home along Lee Road 38. Thornton, Marshall Lynn Grimes and Sheila Creech were killed.
Born Oct. 28, 2008, in Opelika, Thornton was in fourth grade at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. She loved her school, teachers and classmates.
Taylor enjoyed going to church, camping and hanging out with family and friends around a fire. She loved to ride horses, rollerblade, ice skate and hang out with Kayla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.