Teresa Griffin Robinson

Teresa Griffin Robinson, 62.

 Submitted

Known as “Pank,” Teresa Robinson was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness and devoted wife.

Robinson was killed with her husband Raymond Robinson Jr. during the March 3, 2019, tornado in the area of Lee Road 39. She was 62.

She spent her early years in Brownville and graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School in 1975.

Robinson went on to work for West point Stevens for 27 years until she retired.

