Teresa Griffin Robinson, 62.

Known as “Pank,” Teresa Robinson was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness and devoted wife.
Robinson was killed with her husband Raymond Robinson Jr. during the March 3, 2019, tornado in the area of Lee Road 39. She was 62.
She spent her early years in Brownville and graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School in 1975.
Robinson went on to work for West point Stevens for 27 years until she retired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.