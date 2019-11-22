Opelika’s Community Union Thanksgiving Service on Sunday will be multilingual, multidenominational and full of food, music and worship.
Worship, led by Clifford Jones, pastor of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, will precede the sermon from the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Auburn pastor.
“Thanksgiving is one of the most hallowed traditions of the United States of America,” said Henry Lewis Smith, three-time chairman of the Community Union Thanksgiving Service.
“As far as I know, very few other countries celebrate Thanksgiving. It’s the one time when all citizens can assemble in the united voice, thank God for the (many) blessings we enjoy as Americans.”
Three choirs will perform as a part of worship: First Baptist of Opelika, Pleasant Grove Baptist and the Auburn-Opelika Korean Church. Guitarist Josh Jackson will also play a solo.
The different pastors in attendance will not only speak English, but Spanish and Korean as well.
Benefits food bank
Sunday’s ceremony will be held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Ave. in Opelika, at 6 p.m.
The church will collect an annual offering that will be donated to the Food Bank of East Alabama.
Guests are encouraged to bring canned goods, which also will be delivered to the food bank.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist was heavily involved in the recovery after the March 3 tornadoes in Beauregard.
“It’s a time when people of all churches, regardless of their various denominational differences, can unite with one voice to thank God and join with other races and other language groups in common worship,” Smith said.
