A popular student housing development has just changed hands.
CBRE Student Housing recently announced the sale of The Connection at Auburn to California-based BCEG International Investment-US, Inc., which also has student housing projects in California, Texas and New York. The Connection is located near campus at 300 East Longleaf Dr. on the Tiger Transit route.
The Connection is just short of full occupancy, said CRBE vice president William Vonderfecht. The property has 263 total units within the 13 buildings, features has three pools, a gym, recreation room and offers different types of apartments.
BCEG will continue with the property's ongoing renovation. Upgrades include renovated flooring in units, new counter tops and a new TV. A little over half of the units have been renovated so far.
“New ownership has the opportunity to continue the existing renovation plan across the 144 remaining units and achieve a 24 percent return on investment,” Vonderfecht said. “The thoughtful upgrade strategy offers students modernized units at a 30 percent discount to newer, core assets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.