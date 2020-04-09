The Easter Bunny wants all the children in Auburn to know that he’s staying home too and while it’s sad that Easter events have been canceled, he still wants to make the holiday special.
The city of Auburn’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding a contest where families can win a message from the Easter Bunny.
“We wanted to provide some type of Easter event even though we could not have the Easter egg hunt and the breakfast with the Easter Bunny,” said Becky Richardson, Auburn Parks and Recreation director. “And knowing how much the kids love the bunny each year, it seemed perfect to have the bunny communicate with Auburn children to provide some fun in a very stressful time.”
The bunny came up with a great idea for families to dress up in their Sunday best and take a picture together to send to Auburn Parks and Recreation. Ten families will then win a message from the Easter Bunny himself.
Parks and Recreation released a video on Monday of Gabby Filgo, community programs coordinator for Auburn Parks and Recreation, and the Easter Bunny coming up with the idea to spread some happiness during this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s one more thing that (families) can do at home to get creative,” she said. “And it also creates a talking point for parents and their kids. You know, saying ‘Hey, I know we’re staying home and that’s not a lot of fun, but look the Easter Bunny is staying home too.’”
Filgo said that several local moms were disappointed their children weren’t going to be able to see the Easter Bunny at the Parks and Recreation event. So the department decided there must be a way to share the Easter Bunny with Auburn children.
“We wanted to be conscious of social distancing, and we didn’t want to set any kind of bad example by having the Easter Bunny breaking the rules of social distancing,” she said. “So we thought the best thing we could do is have the Easter Bunny send a video to some families.”
Families have until noon today to send in their photos of them in their Easter clothes to be entered to win. The Parks and Recreation Department is also encouraging children to submit questions to the Easter Bunny as well, which he could answer in his messages back.
One child has already asked a question of the Easter Bunny: What is his favorite place to hide eggs?
Filgo said that Parks and Recreation has not interviewed the bunny yet to see where his favorite place to hide eggs is, but after all photos have been submitted, they will ask him.
The city of Auburn’s Facebook page has instructions for how to enter: “Simply post a photo of your family or children in their Easter best on your Facebook page using the hashtag #Auburn EasterAtHome, make the post public and also include some questions for the Easter Bunny. Make sure to use the hashtag #AuburnEasterAt Home on your post or direct message us on the City of Auburn Facebook page or Instagram account.”
