The love of reading is often instilled in children before they can even speak, by parents who read to their boys and girls.
However, as they grow older, some kids can’t get their hands on books due to financial trouble at home.
The Hudson Family Foundation makes books available to any child who wants to read, by placing book boxes throughout Auburn and Opelika that provide books for free.
“The goal of this initiative is to promote literacy and encourage the love of reading beyond the classroom,” said Jenny Hall, director of operations for The Hudson Family Foundation.
These book boxes are a community effort. Auburn and Opelika residents must fill up the boxes in order for children to find them full of their favorites.
“We believe our book boxes encourage and promote reading and expand children’s literary horizons,” said Kim Hudson, co-founder of The Hudson Family Foundation. “They also promote general neighborliness and allow children and parents to meet those living near them, while cultivating a spirit of generosity in the community.
“We want our book boxes to be a gathering place in a neighborhood or business, where books bring joy and foster conversation and interaction.”
One box in Auburn offers a wide variety, from textbooks to “Thomas the Train” picture books.
“Our Hudson Family Foundation book boxes are designed and built by very talented and generous local homebuilders in our community and strategically installed in community neighborhoods and businesses,” Hall said.
The Book Boxes are part of The Hudson Family Foundation’s Rookie Reading Program, Hall said. The books that children pick up from the boxes are theirs to keep.
“The Hudson Family Foundation provides books to children and youth throughout Alabama and Georgia, working closely with local schools, children’s shelters, community centers, and after-school programs to provide educational and entertaining reading materials to as many children as possible,” she said.
Box locations include:
Waverly Town Hall: Patrick Street
Waverly Community Center: Patrick Street, Waverly
Opelika SportsPlex: 1001 Andrews Road, Opelika
East Alabama Pediatric Dentistry: 742 N. Dean Road
East Alabama Lighthouse Dentistry: 742 N. Dean Road
Apartments at Village Circle: Old Stage Road in Auburn
Auburn residence: 1108 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Auburn residence: 162 Green St., Auburn
The Curtis House: 125 Jeter Ave., Opelika
Anyone who wants to donate books to the Rookie Reader Program can contact Hall at info@ hudsonfamilyfoundation.com.
