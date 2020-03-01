'They've come a mighty long way;' Beauregard continues to recover from tornado

One year ago, on March 3, 2019, Beauregard was changed forever. A tornado touched both the area and the lives of the families in the community.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office served as the primary response agency that day.
“Our primary concern was, at the time, was lives and property,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “In that order.
“Ensuring that the families of the victims, that their needs were addressed and certainly that their loved ones were protected until they could be recovered.”
Lee County Deputy and School Resource Officer Brett Davis was one of the group responsible for search and rescue.
“What you used to see in that area where the tornado passed through, you saw homes, you saw trees, but the trees and homes had just been destroyed,” he said.
Heather Norred, a Lee County Deputy and School Resource Officer, lives just down the street from the homes that took some of the worst damage.
She was on the scene immediately, helping those in need and observing the wreckage of the tornado.
Another Vietnam
“One guy on his tractor, he said he was coming down and he’s a medic from Vietnam, and he said he relived Vietnam as he went through that scene,” she said.
Jones said that he had to watch people that he knew and care for suffering, and that it hurt him.
“Just seeing the scale of the damage,” he said. “I knew it was going to be significant, but nothing can prepare you for what you see when you’re physically present and viewing the area. Just the power of that storm and the damage it caused.”
Trees were down, bodies lay in the road and there were screams in the air. There were so many families affected and one of the primary goals was making sure that each person in the area had been located, Jones said.
“The effort that was put into accomplishing that goal of making sure that we had accounted for everybody there, which was done within 72 hours,” Jones said. “And when you have that much damage on the scale that it presented us, I think it was a herculean effort by the investigations units, in working in conjunction with state and local patterns to get that done.”
Rebuilding
The tornado touched down on Norred’s street, which means her neighbors are the ones still rebuilding, a year later.
“The image in my mind that I won’t ever forget was the number of people in the community that had suffered themselves, but yet were out helping each other,” Jones said. “That I think, speaks volumes. That, really, is the underlying principle that struck me.”
Norred said that she and her husband are trained to deal with situations like tornado response and tragedies.
“This is stuff that we do, not in our own neighborhood, we never expected that,” she said. “But this is what we’re trained to do. But our neighbors came to us and said ‘tell us what can we do and we’re here to help’ and jumped right in.”
Beauregard did not leave its community members alone to rebuild.
“People slowly, but surely, coming to the aide of others, despite their own misfortune,” Jones said. “Just how proud it made me. Really, it was a sense of sorrow and basically my heart hurt to see people that I knew that were suffering. But yet you were, on the other hand, intensely proud of the response of the people in the community.”
A Family
Despite the loss and mourning that so many people felt, neighbors became family and strangers became friends.
“I would wave to my neighbors before the tornado,” Norred said. “I would wave to them and say hi and be cordial but I didn’t really know my neighbors and I think that’s just a typical problem within our country today, is we just don’t know our neighbors. We wave and we go on about our business and our busy lives.”
Following the tornadoes, the neighbors met with one another to discuss their experiences, she said.
“A lot of us would meet afterwards, in the weeks and the months following and we’d just sit and we’d talk,” Norred said. “And we’d talk about that day or we’d just talk about other things. Just whatever the needs of the group was at the time.”
There are upsides, even to a dire situation like the tornado, she said.
“I know a lot of people who’s faith has been strengthened,” Norred said. “I think that’s wonderful. I mean, because that's what it’s all about.”
A year later
Beauregard still looks like it was hit by a tornado - but it has changed tremendously from a year ago, Norred said.
"They’ve got a long way to go out here but they’ve come a mighty long way in one year,” said another Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Steven Meadows, who was on the scene March 3.
Of course, though progress has been made, there is much still to do.
A drive through Beauregard reveals trees split in half, a mattress stuck in a tree and piles of crumpled metal on the sides of the road.
A year later, Beauregard is still sticking together, however.
“I think that there’s more of a feel of family and that we’re here for one another and we know that now because it was proven,” Norred said.
“It’s a community of people that are willing to get their hands dirty, to bring you a meal, to comfort you, to be there for you.”
