Opelika city officials said Friday that paving work on the roundabout at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Society Hill Road near Tiger Town will continue this weekend.

the work has been slowed in the last several days due to persistent rain, but Saturday and Sunday's sunny forecasts have given work crews a window to resume activity there. 

There will be flaggers present to direct traffic around the construction equipment, but there will only be one lane open at a time.

Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes, or to be prepared for extended delays when trying to move through the intersection.

