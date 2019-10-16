Auburn University Athletics and the city of Auburn will welcome the start of basketball season Thursday evening with “Tipoff at Toomer’s.”
The event will include the creation of a makeshift basketball court in the heart of the city at Toomer’s Corner, where traffic throughout the day Thursday will be diverted, beginning at 4 a.m.
Men’s head basketball coach Bruce Pearl and women’s head basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy along with the two teams will join fans at Toomer’s, on the corner of College Street and Magnolia Avenue.
Activities will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday when the Downtown Merchants Entertainment District and Samford Lawn Fan Fest begins.
Jessica Kohn, the Auburn downtown merchants coordinator, said that as part of the event, downtown businesses will be having special sales and offerings all day.
This is a way to keep people downtown, even with the streets closing. There will be about 30 businesses participating, she said.
In addition, for the evening, downtown dining is encouraged. Outdoor seating will be provided and there will be string lights over the table, a lot like cafe-style, she said.
“(We’ve) never done this before for an event but we think this will be a really neat addition,” Kohn said.
For people shopping downtown on Thursday, they also can enter to win a basketball autographed by Pearl.
Tiger Talk begins at 6 p.m., and students are encouraged to attend. In fact, the first 300 who enter what will be the “Jungle Pit” will get a free Coca-Cola T-shirt, according to Auburn Athletics.
The teams will start the basketball fun at 7 p.m. with a 3-point contest, 3-on-3 and a dunking contest.
Fans can even get autographs from their favorite players after the event.
Street closures
West Magnolia Avenue at Wright Street, South College Street at Thatch Avenue, East Magnolia Avenue at Gay Street and North College Street at Tichenor Avenue will all close at 4 a.m. Thursday.
In addition to Auburn Athletics and the city, the event is sponsored by Auburn- Opelika Tourism, Alabama Power, Coca-Cola and Thompson Tractor.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said that in order for an event like this to come together, the downtown merchants have to be on board.
They “have got to be excited and desirous to have their business somewhat interrupted for a substantial amount of time,” Anders said. “And because downtown is more pedestrian as well as car-driven, by and large, my guess is they believe this is a very, very positive event to come to downtown.
“So it’s worth some interruptions and difficulties that people might have as far as getting to each of them on Thursday.”
A major event like this requires a lot of considerations on the part of the city. One of these concerns is public safety, Anders said.
“Public safety has been very involved in the planning of this event from the very beginning,” he said. “And they’re used to this because we do this very often during the year as far as trying to protect, coordinate large crowds.”
One interesting aspect that accompanies the tipoff is the crowd that will be involved. Anders said that people need to be aware this is not just a community event or university event. There will be alumni, community members, children and Auburn students in attendance.
“We’ve all just got to be mindful that we all love Auburn and we all appreciate this basketball program, and we’re all excited about this unusual event,” Anders said.
