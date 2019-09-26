Over the past year, Southern Union State Community College president Todd Shackett has made it a regular occurrence to meet with and have lunch with students. During these lunches, he will ask two questions: What do we do well and what do we not do well?
Having approximately three of these lunches a month, Shackett compiles the student’s comments and suggestions into a list, steadily crossing them off as each one comes to fruition.
It’s been a little over a year since the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees unanimously approved his selection to be president of the college and it’s through meetings like the ones with his students that he is able to get a clear idea of what they want and what needs to be done.
“When I was hired, I had no academic experience, but I had a lot of leadership experience and so they knew that my concentration at some level would be in workforce development,” Shackett said. “So my approach has really been, with all of our students ... is making sure they understand where they want to go after they leave us and after they leave their four-year school.”
With Southern Union being one of many community colleges that are a part of STARS (Statewide Transfer and Articulating Reporting System), the class credits which a student accumulates there will transfer to the four-year college they choose to attend and be applied toward their degree. So a student could begin their college education at Southern Union, graduate after two years and be able to finish their four-year degree requirement in as few as two years as well.
“We’re always looking to improve the curriculum to make it more relevant,” Shackett said. “So we’re looking at the quality of the teaching. We have several of our instructors going through [Alabama Community College] Leadership Academy to help understand how to make their programs better.”
Participation in the college’s apprenticeship program for the technical/workforce concentration students has tripled over the last decade with 30 students participating, he said. Being out in the field, Shackett said, gives the students the opportunity to get on the job experience and network.
The General Education Development (GED) program has blossomed as well, with the college having recently had a graduation for "around 40 students" upon their passing the exam.
The college has also put an emphasis on helping veterans get enrolled in classes and find jobs. Southern Union is working toward getting a physical therapy program accredited for future enrollment and considering the possibility of a veterinary nursing concentration.
During Shackett’s meetings with students, he found that a good portion of their concern had to do with aspects of student life; particularly at the Wadley campus with it being in a rural area. From reopening their student center with extended hours, improving internet and cell phone service, a new intramural sports field and even opening a pool, he assured that the Wadley students got all the amenities afforded them as Southern Union students.
Going forward, he wants to make sure that the communities surrounding Southern Union’s three campuses are aware of everything the college has to offer. To help with this, the college has recently hired a director of recruiting and enrollment management, as well as a public relations assistant.
Recalling Shackett’s initial selection for President of Southern Union, Opelika mayor Gary Fuller called him “the perfect person” to lead the college, noting his background in workforce development and management, as well as leadership.
“I’ve been impressed with the progress that he’s made,” Mayor Fuller said. “We’re based in Opelika and east Alabama where workforce [development] is a challenge for us so we need more qualified people for these jobs.”
