Today, Lee County remembers the 23 lives lost on March 3, 2019. There will be several public events throughout Lee County, and flags should be flown at half-mast until sunset, per an order from Gov. Kay Ivey.
The events are as follows as provided by the Lee County Emergency Management Agency:
EAMC Remembrance Service
When: 11 a.m.
Where: East Alabama Medical Center
City of Smiths Station Moment of Silence
When: 2:03 p.m. CT, 3:03 p.m. ET
Where: Smiths Station Government Center
Groundbreaking for March 3 Memorial
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Providence Baptist Church
Night of Remembrance Service
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Providence Baptist Church
