Lee County Night of Hope

A man lights a candle Monday, March, 11, 2019, night for a vigil service in memory of the 23 victims killed by a tornado in early March 2019. 

20200303_oan_tornado_observances

 O-A File Photo

Today, Lee County remembers the 23 lives lost on March 3, 2019. There will be several public events throughout Lee County, and flags should be flown at half-mast until sunset, per an order from Gov. Kay Ivey.

The events are as follows as provided by the Lee County Emergency Management Agency:

EAMC Remembrance Service

When: 11 a.m.

Where: East Alabama Medical Center

City of Smiths Station Moment of Silence

When: 2:03 p.m. CT, 3:03 p.m. ET

Where: Smiths Station Government Center

Groundbreaking for March 3 Memorial

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Providence Baptist Church

Night of Remembrance Service

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Providence Baptist Church

