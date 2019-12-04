Auburn University men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl want to remind Tigers fans to bring toys to Thursday night’s home game versus Furman.
Marines will be stationed at the doors to collect donations for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
“I think last year we set a record for the number of toys collected at Auburn,” Pearl announced Tuesday. “I tweeted it out this morning and I don’t mind saying it again, there will be children in this country that wake up on Christmas morning and not have a tree and not have any presents. That is obviously very, very sad, but I think we can do something about it here in Auburn, Opelika, Lee County and this area.”
Fans can bring toys to donate at the game, or go online to www.facebook.com/toysfortotseastcentralal/ for information about monetary donations. According to Toys for Tots for Montgomery, which coordinates the annual program for Lee and 10 others counties, 97 cents of every dollar donated goes towards buying toys, book and other Christmas items for children. The money also stays in the area to benefit area kids.
“I want to set some ridiculous record because in this community, because every kid should be able to wake up on Christmas with something special to open,” Pearl added. “Our fans can make a difference with that, so I am encouraging all of our fans to get out there and do there part. I promise the Marines will deliver.”
