I-85

Traffic stands still on Interstate 85 in Opelika. Six bridges at or near Exit 60 are slated for major improvements after a $10.8 million federal grant to help support the work.

 Timothy Noordermeer/tnoordermeer@oanow.com

Motorists can expect major delays if traveling on Interstate 85 Southbound.

Opelika police are investigating a serious traffic accident on at mile marker 60 in the median. Police say the accident is affecting traffic flow in both directions and some lanes may be closed. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are encouraged to take an alternate route. 

