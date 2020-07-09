Motorists can expect major delays if traveling on Interstate 85 Southbound.
Opelika police are investigating a serious traffic accident on at mile marker 60 in the median. Police say the accident is affecting traffic flow in both directions and some lanes may be closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are encouraged to take an alternate route.
Congestion on I-85 SB @ MP 60.5 at Exit 60: AL51 in Opelika. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/s0jc6bipBc— ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) July 9, 2020
