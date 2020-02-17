Motorists traveling near Tiger Town may experience delays due to fallen traffic lights.
The traffic lights at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Interstate 85 fell down Monday afternoon, Taylor McAllister, community relations coordinator for the city of Opelika, said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area for their safety due to live wires being exposed, McAllister added.
The repair to the lights is expected to take 6-8 hours.
