A Chambers County road is blocked because of a train-truck accident involving a train Tuesday morning.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are on the scene, which involved a CSX train and a tractor-trailer on County Road 299 at County Road 177, Trooper Michael Carswell said.
No injuries were reported.
The road were the accident occurred is expected to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time while troopers continue to investigate the incident, Carswell added.
