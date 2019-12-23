Major mobile providers like Verizon and AT&T are slowly migrating to 5G networks throughout the country, with more areas set to gain access to the new, much-faster service in the new year.
The term “5G” means fifth-generation, specifically the fifth generation of wireless service. According to the online technology publication PCMag smartphone users can expect their devices to be faster and more responsive, with ability to connect to multiple devices at a time.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller recently wrote an op-ed for the Opelika-Auburn News that touched on the nationwide transition to 5G and the part cities and local governments play in it.
Local governments have a history of advocating for access to “high-speed broadband services” like 5G because of the benefits they have for education, local economy, jobs and other services, Fuller said. Opelika’s city council approved its first “small cell” tower for 5G service in October.
“Small cell wireless facilities are antennae and other equipment that are mounted on various structures,” said Matt Mosley, planning director for the city of Opelika, adding that they can be mounted on traditional wireless towers, street lights, utility poles and even buildings.
Small-cell towers are much smaller than traditional towers, and several need to be installed in the same vicinity.
These large groupings of small-cell systems can cause health problems and affect a community’s public aesthetic, which is why Opelika also has ordinances in place concerning the deployment and management of small cells, including “provisions to protect safety and aesthetics,” Mosley said.
During the state’s 2019 legislative session, however, state Sen. Arthur Orr presented a bill that would create more rules for small cells and restrict local governments from deployments around or in their area.
Mosley said the concern from the city is coming from the fact that it’s their administrative responsibility to build, maintain and regulate “the public rights of way for the public good.”
“Rights of way not only provide access and transportation for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. This is important, but our roads and public rights of way also accommodate other public and private infrastructure,” he said. “Opelika rights of way at any time may have water, sewer, stormwater, three power facilities, two gas facilities and four telecommunication utilities.”
Orr’s bill failed, but he plans to present it again in the 2020 legislative session, and AT&T has begun lobbying on the bill’s behalf. Fuller, in his op-ed, urged state policymakers to“resist passing legislation that would take the ability to decide away from local governments.
“Alabama’s local communities are in the best position to make policy decisions for their residents regarding the use of public rights of way,” he wrote.
“And these agreements are already happening around the state.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is squarely in agreement with Fuller In his own opinion piece for the Opelika-Auburn News, he argues that local governments cannot be shut out.
“I’m joining with other mayors throughout the state in writing to urge our lawmakers in Montgomery to resist passing legislation that removes authority over local matters from your local elected officials, giving it instead to the statehouse and the wireless industry.
“Perhaps more importantly, I’m writing this because I want Auburn residents to know that we’re working to get 5G for you while defending our constitutional authority to make local decisions that impact our local infrastructure,” Anders wrote.
