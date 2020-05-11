A committee hopes to reestablish the Lee County chapter of the NAACP.
Billy Allen, president of the three-person committee, has been working with former county commissioner John A. Harris and Irene Dowdell to complete initial tasks. They have mailed their request for reinstatement to the NAACP’s national headquarters in early March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the country.
“The virus has slowed that response process,” Allen said. “But as a committee, we have still been submitting applications to the NAACP state caucus.”
Harris, Allen and Dowdell don’t officially represent the civil rights group yet, but they have been working on finding people interested in becoming members. So far, they’ve recruited and received 62 membership applications, with a goal of 100.
“With the assistance of the NAACP state caucus,” Allen explained. “Whenever we are reinstated, we will hold an election where the officers will serve for a two-year term.”
The committee is looking to recruit younger generations that could maintain and keep the county chapter active.
“We want to make sure that this branch has monthly meetings all around Lee County,” Harris said. “Opelika may be the tentative base, and Smith Station, Beauregard, Beulah and Lochapolka having a rotating meeting schedule.”
Those who have already submitted membership applications were given paper applications to hand out to other interested potential members, and applications are also available on the organization’s website.
Anyone age 18 or above, regardless of race, is applicable for membership in the NAACP.
“It’s not limited to the African-American community, we’re a multiracial group,” Allen said. “The things that we stand for, equal justice for every person, that’s not limited to race.”
The organization has 6 objectives in its constitution — equal justice, eliminating racial prejudice and the preservation of political, educational, social and economic equality for all. The local committee hopes to later be able to tailor objectives to the county’s specific needs.
To apply for potential membership for the Lee County chapter, when filling out the application they must include either Allen’s (678-458-9688) or Harris’ (334-734-3302) number in the designated area.
