One state university is about to reopen, but no date is set yet for Auburn University.
Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. announced that the university will reopen its campuses June 1 and offer classroom instruction this fall, but summer classes will continue online.
Auburn officials, however, still are evaluating the situation. The Opelika-Auburn News received the following statement Thursday from university spokesman Preston Sparks:
“Auburn University will provide information about the second summer mini-term prior to June 1. Details for fall semester are not yet determined, although we are planning to welcome students back to campus.
“We hope to provide students, faculty and staff as much time as possible to prepare. Complete information for the fall will be announced no later than early July, perhaps sooner. Our decisions will align with guidance from state and federal officials.”
Auburn’s board of trustees was briefed by administrators Thursday morning. According to the university’s press release.
Class withdrawals were down 12 percent this spring, and summer school enrollment is up 7 percent thus far, according to Provost Bill Hardgrave.
Associate Vice President of Facilities Management Dan King said all 12 building projects are proceeding as scheduled, including the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center and the academic classroom and laboratory complex.
Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard said he expects the dorms this fall to be full, with a waiting list. If necessary, he added that two residence halls can be used for isolation.
“We plan to have students here this fall,” said Hardgrave.
Troy will celebrate spring and summer graduates with a commencement ceremony July 24. Auburn has tentatively planned graduation ceremonies for Aug. 8-9.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s “safer at home” emergency health order issued earlier this week states that education institutions must remain closed to in-person instruction, but could still hold daytime special activities.
