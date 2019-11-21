Seats remain available to hear David P. Pekoske, administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, who will share his thoughts on the top priorities and challenges for the agency in a talk Friday at Auburn University.
Pekoske will speak as part of the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security’s Leaders on the Plains series moderated by Frank Cilluffo, director of the Institute and member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. in the auditorium of The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. The public is invited to attend, but an online rsvp is requested.
During his visit to Auburn, Pekoske will be accompanied by U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, who also serves as the ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security.
Rogers will provide the introduction to the public event, organized by Cilluffo and his staff.
“It’s an honor to have Administrator Pekoske visit Auburn University to share with us his priorities for the TSA and to also witness Auburn’s leadership in advancing canine detection for safer travel,” said Cilluffo.
Pekoske was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in August 2017 as the TSA’s seventh administrator.
In that role, he leads a workforce of approximately 60,000 employees, including the Federal Air Marshal Service, and is responsible for security operations at nearly 450 airports and surface transportation systems such as railroads, ports, mass transit and pipelines.
Before joining the TSA, Pekoske retired as the 26th vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. As the vice commandant, Pekoske was second in command, also serving as chief operating officer and component acquisition executive of the U.S. Coast Guard.
He is a recognized expert in crisis management, strategic planning, innovation and port and maritime security.
