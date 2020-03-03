Lee County voters were all for Tommy Tuberville and Joe Biden Tuesday, and strongly not for changing the state’s Board of Education.
According to unofficial results posted by Lee County election officials, Tuberville easily beat former U.S. Attorney General and Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions in the county’s Republican primary, claiming just over 50 percent of the vote. The results were more mixed statewide, with Sessions (33 percent) running ahead of Tuberville (27) and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (28).
The Associated Press issued a bulletin as the Opelika-Auburn News went to press predicting a runoff between Sessions and Tuberville.
“We are going to overtime, and I know somebody that knows how to win in overtime,” Tuberville told the crowd at Pat Dye’s Crooked Oaks farm near Auburn late Tuesday.
There was one Lee County Commission seat up for grabs on the GOP side. Butch Brock and Doug Cannon faced off for the District 1 seat, with Cannon beating Brock, 1,278-1,097.
Former Vice President Joe Biden ran away from the Democratic presidential primary field, taking over 60 percent of the Lee County vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., finished a distant second with just over 20 percent.
Amendment One, which would change the makeup of the state’s Board of Education from elected to appointed, was rejected by 72 percent of county voters. That tracked along with the 75 percent vote against the measure statewide.
As for the balloting process in general, Probate Judge Bill English said he and his army of volunteers and county employees weren’t as busy as he expected.
“The turnout was a little lower than my predictions have been, and we usually see rain hurt turnout,” English said. “I went to all 23 precincts, and I think I got rained on in 21 of them — or going to 21 of them.”
English said he expected about “35-40” percent turnout, but guessed the final number would be around 25-30 percent.
“That still represents about 35,000 or 38,000 voters that came and voted,” English pointed out.
The judge was quick to credit the volunteers who worked the polls for a smooth day overall.
“They showed up at 5:30 or 6 (a.m.). They worked until 8 or 8:30 (p.m.) — for less than minimum wage.
“They’re there because they enjoy it,” English continued. “They like what they do, and they feel that sense of civic duty. They deal with a lot of irate voters sometimes. They don’t get many compliments, but they make this process work … By and large, they do a top-shelf job. I don’t know what we would do if we didn’t have them.”
There were voters who shrugged off the soggy conditions to vote in Tuesday’s primaries.
“I came out so my voice would be heard and know that my voice does count,” said JoAnn Caesar of Auburn, who cast her ballot late afternoon at Dean Road Elementary School. “… if [people] want things to change in their community, they need to take some responsibility and go out and vote.”
The U.S. Senate race is certain to generate more headlines as the year progresses, starting with the runoff in two weeks between Tuberville and Sessions.
Whomever wins that contest will be considered the odds-on favorite to reclaim the seat for Republicans from Doug Jones, the Democrat who narrowly defeated Roy Moore in 2017’s special election.
Jones laughed and joked to the Opelika-Auburn News last week that he was watching the GOP nomination fight “with a big smile on my face.”
However, he stayed positive in comments issued by his campaign Tuesday night:
“As Alabama’s United States senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary,” Jones’ statement read.
