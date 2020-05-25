One year ago, the pain and anguish from Auburn police officer Will Buechner’s tragic death in an on-duty shooting incident only a week earlier still ached in hearts and souls throughout our normally peaceful community.
Other officers were shot and injured in that ambush, and the episode reminded us all too well of the dedicated service our emergency responders provide.
As if we needed it. Only two months before the shooting, a horrific tornado killed 23 and injured nearly 100 when it ravaged eastern Lee County, becoming the deadliest twister in the nation last year.
Then, one year ago today, we realized our heartfelt suffering was not done.
Rod and Paula Bramblett, Rod known as the then- “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” were killed on Shug Jordan Parkway.
Facing the burden
The young man facing charges in the death of Rod and Paula after he slammed into their idle vehicle at the speed of 88-92 mph has a challenging pathway ahead for his life.
He can continue to spin in a spiral of destruction, as he is accused of doing months later when he again endangered lives with what police described as reckless behavior and arrested him for additional driving offenses; or, he can choose a much different path.
A burden like what he carries can only be moved if shared with and by others.
That can happen if he realizes how — and a willingness — to carry his share, and perhaps applies lessons learned to such noble causes as teaching others about road safety, responsibility, the precious value of life, or does something meaningful to provide a positive influence on others.
That’s not asking too much, since it’s the same ask we all should answer.
Rod and Paula’s family and friends need prayers today.
Ditto for this young man, and his family.
First in line
Andy Burcham, Rod’s longtime friend and colleague, serves today as the “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” and he and his wife still also serve as the guardians for Rod and Paula’s children.
Andy, as was Rod, is not only a veteran broadcaster who bleeds Auburn’s colors of orange and blue, but … He’s a nice guy.
When Auburn basketball Coach Bruce Pearl’s annual AUTLIVE Cancer game rolled around in early February, Bruce had the great idea of providing on-site testing for prostate cancer on the Auburn Arena concourse prior to and during that day’s game.
Andy and I competed to see which one of us would be first to sit and provide the blood sample needed for the test, and thus help promote the cause.
Andy won by default: He asked me to take his picture when he sat in the chair, and I fell for it.
The bigger picture: Andy wanted to do his share to set an example in fighting cancer and saving lives. He’s the kind of guy who likes, when it comes to such duties, being first in line to serve.
When Rod and Paula passed away from us a year ago, Andy, in more ways than a dozen, was there — ready to serve.
It should make all of us in the Auburn Family ask ourselves, how can we do a better job of that?
You can bet Rod and Paula still would be serving this community if still here with us today. And, perhaps in some ways, they continue to do so.
In memory
Memorial Day, always the last Monday in May, is intended to be a day to honor those military men and women who lost their lives serving our country.
Veterans Day in November is meant to honor ALL of those who have served, living and deceased, and who donned the uniform to defend our nation.
It’s a shame that too many Americans look at these holidays as merely the beginning and end of the summer season rather than what they truly represent.
A warm, grateful salute goes today to all of our service men and women. Thank you.
Since Memorial Day weekend happens to be the anniversary of a tough time we endured in Auburn, Alabama, it’s also a good time to share thanks in memory to those we cherished and lost way too soon, one year ago.
One year ago today, Auburn’s “voice” was for a moment silenced.
We haven’t forgotten you. And we won’t.
War Eagle.
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He can be contacted at tturner@oanow.com and followed on Twitter @troyturnernews.
