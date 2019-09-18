Tuscaloosa police Officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday night while pursuing a suspect, bringing home painful memories and understanding sympathy in Auburn, which also lost an officer killed on duty earlier this year.
Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of the 40-year-old Cousette.
Authorities say Cousette was shot and killed Monday night while attempting to arrest Watkins who was wanted for robbery and other charges.Lt. Jack Kennedy says that Cousette had received information that Watkins, who had multiple felony warrants, was at a Tuscaloosa home.
Police say Cousette drove by the home and Watkins fled inside. Kennedy says Cousette got out of his car and pursued Watkins into the home.
Kennedy says “almost immediately gunfire erupted inside.”
Fourth this year
“Monday evening, I was devastated to learn of the news that Alabama lost our fourth law enforcement officer to a senseless act of violence this year,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a statement released Tuesday.
Regarding Cousette, “Two beautiful children lost their father. A soon-to-be bride lost her fiancé.
“The Tuscaloosa community lost a protector and 13-year veteran to the force. Truly, Alabama has lost one of her heroes -- Dornell Cousette.”
Cousette had served with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for 13 years.
“We cannot take for granted the tremendous sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make each and every day in order to keep us safe,” Ivey said. “Because of Officer Cousette’s brave call to action, the felon he pursued now remains in custody. Officer Cousette laid down his life in service to the people of Tuscaloosa.”
Local reaction
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that Cousette’s death would affect law enforcement officers in Auburn even more sharply because of several similarities in the tragedies both departments have faced.
Jones also said that the distance between the two college towns does not matter, nor for any law enforcement agency in the state.
“It doesn’t matter how close or how far away the circumstances are in regard to the event when a law enforcement officer loses their life in the line of duty,” he said. “It still has a significant impact on everyone who is in the line of work that is involved in the safety of the public.”
Not only will fellow officers recognize the loss of Cousette, but they will not forget his family either, Jones said.
“Not only did he sacrifice in the interest of protecting his community, his family sacrifices as well, in the loss of their loved one,” he said. “And we want them to know that we stand with them.”
Representatives of the Auburn Police Department were unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Auburn’s experience
William Buechner, an officer with the Auburn Police Division, lost his life in May after a shooting at a private residence.
In Arrowhead I Mobile Home park, Buechner along with other officers approached a private residence. The suspect, Grady Wayne Wilkes, opened fire on them, killing Buechner and injuring two others.
The city of Auburn stood with Buechner’s family and friends in the aftermath of the incident, providing support and prayers. After Buechner’s visitation and service, there was a police escort to Town Creek Cemetery in which large crowds lined the streets to support the escort.
A ceremony was held in Auburn Arena for the public, and Mayor Ron Anders, Auburn police Chief Paul Register and officer Bradley Henderson were among those who spoke.
“One thing that always is so important in an event of this nature is the support of the community,” Jones said. “And that’s something that here in Lee County we feel we have an abundance of.
“And I think you have to look no further back than the recent events with Officer Buechner in Auburn and the way the community came out and supported the Auburn police and all of our law enforcement agencies here in Lee County.”
Alabama officers
Cousette and Buechner are not the only Alabama officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019.
Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter lost his life Jan 13. Carter had been serving on the force since 2011 and as sergeant for less than a year, The Associated Press reported.
Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed in action Jan. 20.
“The way that all of law enforcement feels is that it’s one of our own,” Jones said. “And that’s always an overriding factor in any time that we lose a law enforcement officer in the line of duty.
“It’s something that we always pray that we will not have to go through,” Jones said. “But, unfortunately, that’s not always the case, as we all know.
“But we do talk about it as members of our agency and among our colleagues in other agencies as well, and I don’t think you can ever fully prepare for the loss of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty.”
Flags half-staff
Ivey ordered all flags flown at half-staff until sunset on Cousette’s internment day.
“Our deepest prayers remain with Officer Cousette’s two children, his fiancé, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the city of Tuscaloosa and all of our brave men and women who put their lives on the line to ensure the protection of our communities,” Ivey said. “The ultimate sacrifice of Officer Dornell Cousette will never be forgotten.”
