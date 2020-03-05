Twelve-year-old who survived Lee County tornado continues to inspire

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA
THROUGH THE MORNING...

.MANY AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 20 HAVE EXPERIENCED
RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS.
THIS HAS CAUSED AREA CREEKS AND WATERWAYS TO BECOME SWOLLEN WITH
SOME NEAR BANKFULL. MORE HEAVY RAIN IS LIKELY TO SPREAD ACROSS
CENTRAL ALABAMA TONIGHT AND TOMORROW. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS
OF 1 TO 2.5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE MORNING.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST
ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA,
DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY,
ST. CLAIR, AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN,
CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND
TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE.
IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, PICKENS,
SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA.

* UNTIL NOON CST TODAY

* WITH THE SATURATED SOILS ALREADY IN PLACE, IT WILL NOT TAKE
MUCH MORE RAINFALL TO PRODUCE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. USE
CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.

&&

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA...

CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL...
CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES

FLINT RIVER NEAR GRIFFIN HWY. 16 AFFECTING FAYETTE AND SPALDING
COUNTIES

FLINT RIVER NEAR CARSONVILLE HWY. 19 AFFECTING CRAWFORD...
TALBOT...TAYLOR AND UPSON COUNTIES

TURKEY CREEK NEAR BYROMVILLE AFFECTING DOOLY COUNTY


...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS.
* UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING.
* AT 930 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.1 FEET, AND NEARLY STEADY.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING, AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO
DEVELOP.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET.
* THE RIVER WILL RISE, REACHING NEAR 32 FEET BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.
THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING.
* AT 28 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND
DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE
RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA
SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD.

AT 30 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND
DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. LARGE PORTIONS
OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 3 FEET DEEP. THE
WATER LEVEL REACHES THE TOP OF THE BOAT RAMP BEHIND THE COLUMBUS
CONVENTION AND TRADE CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA
WILL BE FLOODED UP TO TWO FEET DEEP. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN
PHENIX CITY WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD.

AT 32 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO EXPAND ALONG THE RIVER
UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE.
LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE COMPLETELY
COVERED WITH FLOWING WATER UP TO 5 FEET DEEP. FLOOD WATERS REACH THE
MAINTENANCE DOORS UNDERNEATH THE COLUMBUS CONVENTION AND TRADE
CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP
TO 4 FEET DEEP. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BE
UNDER TWO FEET OF WATER.


&&
featured special report
A walking miracle

Twelve-year-old who survived Lee County tornado continues to inspire

Kayla Grimes is a 12-year-old seventh-grade student and a walking miracle.

Kayla was severely injured in the March 3, 2019, tornado in Beauregard, but people around her say she has kept a positive outlook and a smile on her face through everything thrown her way.

“She’s done a remarkable job as far as, you know, staying positive,” Michelle Robertson Gladden, Kayla’s mother, said. “I mean, she never complains. She’s always got a smile on her face. She’s always showing those pretty braces.”

Kayla had just returned from a camping trip with her father Marshall Lynn Grimes, soon-to-be stepmother Sheila Creech and best friend Taylor Thornton when the storm hit. Kayla was the sole survivor at the house on Lee Road 38 and is more than grateful to be alive today.

“I’m made to be here,” Kayla said. “And without everybody, I don’t know what I could do. So it’s just, I’m thankful.”

Road to recovery

Kayla suffered countless injuries in the tornado, including a broken right hip, a broken right femur, another broken bone in her right leg, broken right ankle, fractured right wrist, an injury to her right eye, a torn left ACL, a broken left ankle, broken left knuckles, a small spleen rupture and bruised lungs.

Kayla was out in the debris after the storm for about 45 minutes, Gladden said.

Kayla was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where she had two blood transfusions before being transferred to a hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

The injuries have challenged her during the past year, requiring several surgeries, which have been the hardest part of her recovery.

“Every time I go (to the doctor), like, they tell me I’m going to have to have surgery,” she said. “I freak out and I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, here I go again.’”

Although the surgeries have been tough, Kayla still finds a way to make a difficult situation better.

“It’s not that bad because I know people are praying for me and that they have their hand on me every step of the way,” she explained.

Kayla has spent time in a wheelchair, on crutches and in a walking boot. She was finally able to walk on two feet for the first time Oct. 31.

Kayla Grimes

Kayla Grimes poses with her walking boot on Halloween last year after being able to come out of it and walk on two feet for the first time since the March 3, 2019, tornado at a hospital in Birmingham. 

“That was her highlight of the year, that she was able to walk with both feet,” Gladden said. “That was a true miracle.”

Grimes has had five surgeries to date and has spent countless hours rehabbing with physical therapists. Another — hopefully, final — surgery is coming up soon.

“She’ll have to have one more probably in May, and she will have to have her hardware removed,” Gladden said. “But that should be her sixth and final surgery. They will be able to remove everything: plates, screws, pins.”

Once the final piece of hardware is out, Kayla is looking forward to being herself again.

“Being normal,” Kayla said with a smile. “Jumping around a lot more because sometimes when I jump my hip kind of hurts because of the plate that’s in it. Just being normal again and being able to do what I love to do.”

Kayla Grimes

Kayla Grimes poses in her wheel chair during spring 2019. 

Being positive

Certain days since the tornado have been particularly hard for Kayla, and she admits that it is sometimes tough to make peace with everything.

Victim crosses at Providence Baptist Church

Pictured is the memorial cross for victim Marshall Grimes on March 7, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church.

“My dad’s birthday, that really took me down,” she said. “I know coming up tomorrow (March 3), that’s also going to take me down.”

Gladden says the days since Marshall Lynn Grimes’, Creech’s and Thornton’s passings haven’t necessarily gotten easier.

“Everybody says it would get easier with time,” Gladden said. “But it doesn’t get easier; you just live with the new normal.”

Kayla has found a way to stay positive through it all by leaning on friends, family, the community, her memories with her loved ones and her faith.

“I know that he’s there with me, so I think about that,” she said. “I think about God. I pray. I just look back at some things that they all have given me, and that helped me a lot. Pictures — a lot of pictures.”

Leaning on prayer every day has been critical in the healing process for Kayla and her family.

Taylor Thornton

Taylor Thornton, left, and Kayla Grimes, right, pose at Surge. 

“(Prayer is) what we go by every day,” Gladden said. “Go day-to-day living on prayer. We know everybody is praying for us. We know that, and that’s really helped.”

Kayla feels angels have been looking down on her since the tornado, something that helps her through those tough days.

“I miss them a lot, but I’m just glad that he’s with God because he always dreamed and he always prayed about him,” Grimes said of her father. “And I’m glad he’s up there.”

An inspiration

The community rallied then and continues to rally around Kayla, from the moment the tornado touched the ground until now.

“Everybody helped, and I’m so thankful for that,” she said.

Kayla’s fighting spirit has proven to be an inspiration to others throughout the community and nation. Kayla’s sister, Brooke Waldrop, said she can’t take Kayla anywhere without being asked if she is the girl who survived the storm.

“No matter where we go, she is recognized,” Brooke said. “I think that’s been a lot of the positives for me: all these people who just think that she’s strong. She’s only 12 years old, and she went through this. She’s such an inspiration for so many people.”

Kayla also has seen the uptick in people recognizing her and doesn’t take those interactions for granted.

“(It’s) people that I don’t know just out and when they see me, I make their day,” she said. “I’m proud of that, that I’m an inspiration to them. It means a lot to me.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News